Lakeland Dairies paid the highest price for milk in 2024, according to the Irish Farmers Journal cumulative monthly milk league.

The co-op topped the league in 2024, paying out €245,237 (ex VAT) to a typical supplier based on the milk league criteria and ahead of all co-ops announcing final prices.

Currently in second place are the four west Cork co-ops supplying Carbery: Drinagh, Lisavaird, Bandon and Barryroe. On average they paid out €243,161, which is €2,076, or 0.42c/l, behind Lakeland.

With Carbery yet to announce a 13th payment and the Lakeland price set, Drinagh Co-op could claim the top spot once again, if a 13th payment comes. Not far behind Barryroe is North Cork Creameries.

Chasing the leading pack is Centenary and Tirlán on €241,103. Next is Arrabawn and Aurivo, with just €34 separating them.

With the Tirlán price now set, if either announced a 13th payment they would likely leapfrog their much bigger comrade.

At the lower end of the league, and below the average payout, is Dairygold, which has set its final price at €239,540.

Behind it is Boherbue and then Kerry Group at €236,063. A 13th payment from Kerry Group is a certainty which should elevate it on the table. Of course this won’t be the last payment from Kerry Group, as the leading milk price payment is also due. Unsurprisingly, at the bottom of the table is Tipperary Co-op, which paid out €233,138 to the typical supplier in 2024, which is over €12,000 behind the Lakeland Dairies payments and almost €7,800 behind the average payment. The table will be updated as other co-ops announce top-ups.