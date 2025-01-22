Tirlán has maintained its base price at 48.26c/l, excluding VAT, for December creamery milk supplies.

In addition, a seasonality bonus payment of 4.77c/l, excluding VAT, will apply to all creamery milk volumes supplied during December that meet quality criteria, as well as non-contracted volumes from its autumn calving and liquid milk scheme members.

There is also a sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l, excluding VAT.

The seasonality bonus payment rates are 4.77c/l for December, 6.67c/l for January and 4.77c/l for February, all excluding VAT.

Carbery

Carbery also held its base price at 48.84c/l, excluding VAT, for December milk supplies.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average milk price of 50.38c/l, inclusive of a 0.88c/l SCC bonus and a FutureProof sustainability bonus, all excluding VAT.

Kerry Dairy Ireland set its December milk price at 47.71c/l, excluding VAT, marking a rise of 0.47c/l compared to November.