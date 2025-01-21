After two consecutive decreases, the GDT index has now risen by 1.4% to an average price of €4,019/t on Tuesday.

The average price of dairy products has increased for the first time in six weeks at the Global Dairy Trade (GDT).

In total, 27,785t of dairy product swapped hands at the auction that had 178 participating bidders.

Dairy price

The largest rise at this week’s auction was whole milk powder, which lifted by 5% to €3,866/t.

Despite the previous drops in the GDT index, cheddar and butter steadily increased in price, which has continued at this auction, growing by 2.8% to €4,698/t and 2.2% to €2,2645/t respectively.

In addition, the price skim milk powder increased by 2% to €2,645.

On the other side of the coin, anhydrous milk fat had a fall of 7.8% to €6,414/t.

Meanwhile, the price of lactose decreased by 0.8% to €866/t and mozzarella fell by 0.3% to €4,034/t.

There was no data for butter milk powder available at this auction.

