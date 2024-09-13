Contestants were nominated by their co-ops before undergoing judging. / Philip Doyle

The shortlist of those still in the running to be crowned winner of the 2024 National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards has been reduced to just 11 farm families.

Six counties and 11 co-ops are represented in the line-up, with the overall winner due to be announced on 1 October at an awards ceremony at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Co Kilkenny.

Suppliers were nominated by their respective co-operative and each underwent “rigorous judging” carried out by an independent panel over a a broad range of farm management criteria.

Indicators

These included milk quality, animal care, farm infrastructure, hygiene, grassland management, the farm’s technical performance and key environmental indicators.

The awards also put the spotlight on farm sustainability by assessing carbon footprint, biodiversity, energy conservation, water conservation, animal welfare and soil nutrient management.

UCD Professor of dairy production Karina Pierce, UCD Professor of public health Patrick Wall and Teagasc milk quality research office Dr David Gleeson were all among the judges.

The finalists are:

The Larkin Farm of Ballinasloe, Co Galway, supplying Arrabawn;

The Killeen Farm of Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, supplying Aurivo Co-op;

The Falvey Farm of Innishannon, Co Cork, supplying Bandon Co-op;

The Hayes Farm of Old Head, Kinsale, Co Cork, supplying Barryroe Co-op;

The Kennedy Farm of Cahir, Co Tipperary, supplying Dairygold Co-op;

The Lynch Farm of Skibbereen, Co Cork, supplying Drinagh Co-op;

The McCarthy Farm of Milltown, Co Kerry, supplying Kerry Agribusiness;

The Corrigan Farm of Trim, Co Meath, supplying Lakeland Dairies;

The Dillane Farm of Tralee, Co Kerry, supplying Lee Strand Co-op;

The O’Connell Farm of Mallow, Co Cork, supplying North Cork Creameries; and

The Somers Farm of Arklow, Co Wicklow, supplying Tirlán.

Ornua and NDC backing

Chief executive of Kerrygold-owner Ornua, Conor Galvin, stated that the awards highlight the expertise shown by farmers “every morning and every late evening, every day of the week”.

“The standards they collectively uphold ensures Irish dairy products are regarded as some of the very best in the world,” Galvin said.

“We see this first-hand through the global appreciation for the food we bring to market, including Kerrygold.

Commend

“This year’s finalists are a credit to their co-operatives, their families and local communities and I’d like to commend them all, along with their milk advisors for this well-earned recognition.”

The 11 finalists were congratulated by the interim CEO of the NDC Mark Keller, who highlighted the unique qualities of Irish grass-based dairy in his remarks.

“This is exactly why Irish dairy is so unique and special, the family farming model that has been practised in Ireland for over 6,000 years and continues to ensure that the Irish dairy is renowned and revered for its high quality at home and abroad,” Keller commented.

“We need to continue to celebrate the sustainability of Ireland’s grass-based production system which sets us apart and creates a highly nutritious and affordable product, which will continue to nourish generations to come.”