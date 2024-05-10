The For Gut Sake raw milk that is being recalled by the FSAI.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for all batches of raw milk from For Gut Sake in Leitrim.

The company is recalling all batches of its Lovely Leitrim Farm Fresh Raw Milk due to concerns with hygiene controls during production.

All batches of milk, regardless of the expiry date, are being recalled.

Notices

Recall notices will be displayed at point of sale.

Retailers are requested to remove all batches from sale and display recall notices at point of sale.

Consumers are advised not to consume the implicated batches.