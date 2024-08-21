Joe Mag Raollaigh held the role of agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent for the last two years.

I see that RTÉ is looking for a new face to fill the role of agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent.

The incumbent Galway man, Joe Mag Raollaigh, is off to head up political coverage at the broadcaster. I’m informed the salary scale is €70,070 to €95,521 per annum – top money, for a top role in Irish farming. I hear that the job is open to internal candidates only.

One wonders if George Lee wants to make a return from the environmental side of things.

Would Philip Boucher Hayes move from Countrywide or maybe someone from TG4 will fill the role? The job spec does say that being a Gaeilgeoir is an advantage.

Or perhaps some young, up-and-coming whippersnapper will get the role.