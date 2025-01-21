“Dairy markets ended the year on a solid footing and global dairy market fundamentals remain mostly balanced at the start of 2025,” said Murphy.

Tirlán will pay a base price of 48.26c/l, excluding VAT, for December creamery milk supplies.

This price for standard constituents of 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein is unchanged from the milk price in November.

In addition, a seasonality bonus payment of 4.77c/l, excluding VAT, will apply to all creamery milk volumes supplied during December that meet quality criteria, as well as non-contracted volumes from its autumn calving and liquid milk scheme members.

There is also a sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l, excluding VAT, and all qualifying suppliers are asked to register their actions on the Tirlán FarmLife website before 24 January to secure the bonus for 2025.

The average price paid by Tirlán for December milk, based on delivered constituents, will be 66.51c/l, excluding VAT.

Announcing the Tirlán price, co-op chair John Murphy said that farmers who are committed to supplying quality milk over the higher-cost winter months are being rewarded.

“We are pleased to be in a position to pay a strong milk price this month, with all quality milk supplied in December qualifying for either liquid premium, autumn calving or unconditional seasonality payments.”

Seasonal payments

Unconditional seasonality bonus payments apply over the winter months of December, January and February on all non-contracted milk volumes that meet quality criteria.

The payment rates for qualified milk volumes are 4.77c/l for December, 6.67c/l for January and 4.77c/l for February, all excluding VAT.

The Tirlán board has confirmed that the unconditional seasonality bonus payments will remain unchanged for next winter.

“As always, there are a number of factors to be closely monitored, including the unfortunate case of foot-and-mouth disease in Germany.”

For further details on the market situation, Tirlán milk suppliers are encouraged to attend a 2025 Outlook webinar taking place on Wednesday 22 January at 7.30pm.

