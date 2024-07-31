Tipperary Co-op is bottom of the Irish Farmers Journal monthly milk league for the third consecutive month in a row, which is also the three peak months for milk production.

According to the milk league analysis, a typical milk supplier with 100 cows sending 500,000l to Tipperary Co-op annually is down €5,600, excluding VAT, for the year to date compared to Lakeland Dairies, which has paid out the most for milk to date.

The analysis excludes unconditional bonuses and is based on the national average milk solids.

A 0.25c/l SCC bonus is included in the Tipperary Co-op figures as it is given to all suppliers who supply milk less than 250,000 cells/ml.

This brings the Tipperary milk price to €5.65/kg MS when ranked on national average solids or base price of 40.08c/l excluding VAT for June.

Tipperary Co-op is joined at the bottom of the league with Dairygold Co-op, which has been in the bottom three for milk price for the peak months of April, May and June.

The Munster-based co-op is paying €5.66/kg MS when ranked on national average solids or a base price of 40.33c/l, excluding VAT.

Typical supplier

Analysis from the milk league shows that a typical Dairygold supplier is back almost €3,200, excluding VAT, so far this year compared to the top-paying co-op.

Aurivo Co-op tops the milk league for June, paying a milk price of €5.83/kg MS at national average solids or 41.37c/l, excluding VAT. There is just 0.26c/l between Aurivo at the top of the league and Tirlán at the bottom of division two for June.