Prices for the range start at €5,500 plus VAT.

Since January, Murphy Brothers in Ferns, Co Wexford, has been the Westtech importer for all of Ireland.

Westtech is an established Austrian-based manufacturer of tree shears and tree-handling equipment.

Known as its Woodcracker range, the firm offers a huge range of tree shears, including single-arm, dual-arm and both excavator- and telehandler-compatible grapple saws.

The firm’s entry-level unit is the single-arm CL190.

It is suitable for excavators from 2.5t to 7t and can handle up to 7.5in-diameter trees. The base unit with a hitch, delivered and fitted, is priced at €5,500 plus VAT.