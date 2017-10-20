Five tips for foresters on how to deal with storm damage

After the recent ravages of storm Ophelia, forestry owners should consider how to best manage storm damage and get value out of fallen timber.

If your forest has been a victim of storm damage or wind, it’s worth remembering that the wood will still have considerable timber value.

Teagasc recommends putting in a step-by-step plan to help reduce risk and capitalise on the financial value of salvaging timber in a plantation.

1.Think safety

A windblown forest can be dangerous, so only qualified and insured people are permitted access.

2.Insurance

If your plantation is insured, contact your insurance company immediately and inform them of the damage.

3.Road Access

Consider access to the forest and, if necessary, apply for a Department of Agriculture-funded grant to build a forest road.

4.Market

Get professional advice on current market prices for timber.

5.Replanting

Aim to replant in conjunction with harvesting your timber. Replanting after felling is a legal obligation, but poor planning and management can add to costs.

Your own Teagasc or independent forestry adviser will also have advice as how to best deal with storm-damaged forestry.

Storm Darwin

Teagasc forestry adviser John Casey, who is based in Cork, said that there seemed to be fewer farmers with storm damage after Ophelia, because vulnerable forestry had already been destroyed in 2014 during storm Darwin.

Casey said: “I’ve been getting calls from forestry owners, but there doesn’t seem to be a terrible amount of forestry blown down.”

Chainsaw safety

Casey also stressed the importance of farmers dealing with individual trees down on their land to be mindful of chainsaw safety.

Farmers should wear protective clothing, including gloves, ear muffs, steel-toed boots and a helmet with a face guard when using a chainsaw.

Trees that have fallen and are lodged against other trees will be more difficult to cut, as it will be harder to predict where they’ll fall.

The roots or base of large trees that are still standing may also have become dislodged during ex-hurricane Ophelia.

Farmers should check the base and the ground around such trees, to make sure they are not in danger of falling suddenly and causing damage.

