An opportunity has arisen for locals in the Connemara area to receive free training in various environmental management skills.

Fencing, chainsaw use and pesticide/herbicide use are among the skills being taught as part of the The Dúlra project, which is run by FORUM Connemara.

The Dúlra project focuses on environmental management initiatives and community engagement, creating a positive impact on the local ecosystem.

The training is scheduled for February and is provided free of charge to successful applicants. Sessions will take place in Rossaveel, Inverin, Recess, Moyard and Maam.

Prospective training candidates are invited to submit their interest on a form (available in both English and Irish) that can be downloaded from its website.

The form can also be filled out online on the website.

Completed forms can be sent to: Roisin Gannon, Dúlra Project, FORUM Connemara, Ellis Hall, Letterfrack, H91 CD45. Alternatively, applications can be emailed to r.gannon@forumconnemara.ie.

Closing date

The closing date for applications to participate in the training programme is 31 January at 12pm.

Please note that, due to a limited number of available training places, not all applicants may be selected to participate in the programme. all applicants will be contacted to notify them whether they were successful in their submission or not.

The project is funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service with support from the Wild Atlantic Nature LIFE IP, an EU-funded LIFE integrated project.

Údarás na Gaeltachta also provided funding to enable training to be offered to more people across Connemara.