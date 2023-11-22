Name: Jessie Collins.

From: Killenaule, Co Tipperary.

College: Food and agribusiness management, UCD.

Job title: EU digital marketing manager, Kerry.

Jessie Collins, digital marketing manager.

“In my role, I am responsible for the execution and delivery of all digital campaigns for our taste and nutrition portfolio within the EU. I collaborate with global and local teams to deliver communication campaigns and initiatives and represent the EU on our global marketing team.

“What I love most about my role is the variety of people I get to work with around the world every day. I also love learning about our technology and products, and how they play a role in everyday food production.

“The biggest challenge has been keeping up to date with all the digital technology and trends. It’s always evolving. I would advise recent graduates to work in an industry you are passionate about. It makes the early mornings easier.”