Where there is more than one contractor, the work will take greater than 30 days/ 500 person hours or there is specific risks, than a PSCS or PSDP will ahve to be apppointed. /Donal O' Leary

Farm maintenance, building, construction and demolition work are high-risk activities undertaken from time to time on farms.

The Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee, Construction Safety Partnership Advisory Committee, Department of Agriculture, Teagasc, Insurance Industry, and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have developed a guide to highlight some of the legal responsibilities of farmers (as a client) that they must follow when they plan to carry out construction work on their farm or in their home.

A farmer is considered to be a client under the Construction Regulations if they are getting construction works (projects) done on their farm or on their home.

Regulations

The client (farmer) has a number of duties under these Regulations, one being on the duty to make appointments when construction work is planned to be carried out.

Last year, there were 43 fatal accidents in regarding the workplace. Of these, 20 were in the agriculture, forestry and fishery industries, with a further 11 deaths attributed to the construction sector, with both ranking as two of the most hazardous industries to be involved in for many years.

Benefits of making appointments for construction work on your farm

Protects farmers (clients) against possible prosecution in the event of an accident on a construction project.

Less likelihood of accidents on projects.

By making appointments you pass on the responsibilities of the safety management of the project to the Project Supervisor Design Process (PSDP) and Project Supervisor Construction Stage (PSCS).

By not making an appointment, farmers are taking on the responsibility of the project safety themselves.

When to make written appointments on farm construction projects

If there is more than one contractor involved in the project then a Project Supervisor Design Process (*PSDP) and/or a Project Supervisor Construction Stage (**PSCS) must be appointed.

If the farmer carries out or helps with the construction work, then the farmer is considered to be a contractor.A PSDP or PSCS must be appointed in all cases where the work lasts longer than 30 working days or 500 person days.

Preventing accidents on site

Even where a PSDP or PSCS is appointed, a client (farmer) can take steps to reduce the likelihood of accidents or injuries on construction projects, or the potential financial risk to the farmer/contractor should one exist. Before any work starts, the following should be checked or completed.

Farmers must request the contractor to confirm in writing that they are performing the role and responsibilities of the Projects Supervisor Construction Stage (PSCS) as defined in the Construction Regulations 2013.

Farmers must request the contractor to confirm in writing that they are performing the role and responsibilities of the Projects Supervisor Construction Stage (PSCS) as defined in the Construction Regulations 2013.