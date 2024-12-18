More than 5,000 people are employed in the Irish wind energy industry with 7,000 needed by 2030.

The offshore wind targets set by the Government could contribute approximately €38bn to the Irish economy.

However, achieving this by the 2050 deadline will require substantial investment in training and skills development.

According to the wind energy’s representative group, Wind Energy Ireland, an increased workforce with relevant and high-quality skills in the wind sector will be required over the coming years.

A new targeted Skillnet Offshore Wind Academy has been launched to help create opportunities for workers with transferable skills to become future leaders for the offshore wind sector.

The initiative will support professionals through a career-switching model, which aims to create a rapid pipeline of skilled workers for businesses operating in offshore wind services.

Progress

Based on the current pace of development, Ireland is not on track to reach its 2030 wind energy commitments as planning delays hinder developers.

Despite the delay, a significant number of workers in the sector are still needed.

According to the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Patrick O’Donovan, having a talent pool ready to meet the requirements of developing offshore wind resources is a priority for his sector.

“The importance of renewable energy for Ireland cannot be understated, as well as contributing to our energy security and lower carbon emissions, it will also create new jobs and produce cost savings for consumers.

Skillnet Offshore Wind Academy will play a crucial role in ensuring the sector has the skills and expertise necessary to meet its climate action goals and in helping to make Ireland a world leader in offshore energy,” said the minister.

Offshore wind energy presents a unique opportunity to secure a supply of sustainable, indigenous energy.

To accelerate the development of renewable energy and to build a more sustainable economy, Noel Cunniffe, CEO, Wind Energy Ireland, emphasised the demand for thousands of skilled workers in the renewable energy space

“Whatever your skillset or your experience or your passion there is a place, and an opportunity, for you in the wind energy industry.

We look forward to working with Skillnet on this exciting new project to help a new generation of Irish workers build sustainable careers while playing their part in Ireland’s energy revolution.”

The programme offers a range of specialised micro-credentials developed in partnership with Irish universities. These compact and flexible upskilling courses are tailored to industry needs, facilitating the onboarding process.

By completing micro-credentials, participants can accumulate credits towards valuable qualifications like certificates and degrees.

Participants will engage with critical topics such as design, construction, energy storage, wave loading impacts, and environmental considerations, ensuring a well-rounded understanding of the industry.

It follows the rollout of a Work in Wind campaign last year by the group and the launch of a website platform to highlight the job opportunities in the sector, profiles real-life case studies of people working in the industry today and identifies clear career pathways through training programmes and third-level courses.

