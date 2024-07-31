The superior performance in terms of spring and autumn growth is particularly noticeable on the newer varieties.

Few on farm technologies have the same level of productivity gains as reseeding has. The increase in grass growth, grass utilisation and animal performance when they graze on reseeded paddocks is enormous.

After a difficult 12 months on farms across Ireland, the superior performance in terms of spring and autumn growth is particularly noticeable on the newer varieties compared to the older varieties.

It is on these factors that we get the payback in reseeding.

Many farmers will baulk at the costs involved but it does present a good return on investment, particularly on more intensive farms.

Incorporating clover and multispecies seed mixtures into the reseeding programme has been a key feature of farming over the last few years.

Research, particularly in the area of multispecies has been playing catch-up to on-farm practice but we are now seeing the results of some of that research.

Clover

On clover, Grace Hoare has a round-up of the trial results from the Teagasc research centre in the border, midlands and west region at Ballyhaise. The impressive results are outlined on pages 50 and 51.

On pages 52 and 53 I take a look at some of the results from the first phase of the multispecies trial at Johnstown Castle on dairy and beef cattle.

Looking at it objectively, it’s fair to say that the results are a mixed bag. In terms of beef, the multispecies swards delivered clear gains in the first grazing season but little gain over grass/clover over the entirety of the animal’s life.

On the dairy side, the results of the first phase are difficult to interpret as the nitrogen rates were very different between the grass and clover and the multispecies swards.

If these were the same, as will be the case in the current experiment, we should get a clearer picture.

Issues around sprays suitable for newly sown grass and clover swards continue to present challenges for farmers. Details of the emergency use for unregistered chemistry are outlined on page 55.