All roads lead to Butterfield Estate just outside Tullamore next Sunday, where over 50,000 people will attend the largest show of the summer, the FBD National Livestock Show. The event is now firmly in the dairies of anybody that has anything to do with livestock and the day attracts visitors from all over the world.

The Irish Farmers Journal team will be in their usual spot, situated along the main roadway, overlooking the cattle rings. The livestock team and many of our editorial specialists will be at the stand during the day, to chat to readers and answer any queries.

We will also have a number of live demos, which will take place on the hour every hour, between 10.30am and 2.30pm during the day.

During these demos, Irish Farmers Journal editor Jack Kennedy will put the specialist team through their paces, on how 2024 is panning out for each sector and what challenges and opportunities lie ahead for Irish livestock farmers.

We will also take a look at the latest set of financial results from theIrish Farmers Journal beef and sheep demonstration farm, and what changes need to be made to improve the bottom line in 2024.

Darren Carty will outline some of the latest sheep performance stats from the farm and why a new breed of sheep has been introduced in the last two years. Marty Merrick will have the latest results from new heat detection collars installed on the farm and why the investment was made in 2024.

We’ll have the latest figures from the 2024 young bull kill and an up-to-date weights on the 85 calves born on the farm in 2024.

We will also take a look at some of the changes that have been made to the farm over the last few years to help meet our climate change targets and increase the biodiversity levels on the farm.

On the stand we will have our very popular merchandise shop, with a range of products available to buy from €2, including our glossy magazines, as well as T-shirts, sleeveless jackets, mugs, caps and jackets. Plus we will have special subscription offers on the day.