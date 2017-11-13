Glanbia and Lakeland set October milk prices

The milk prices for Glanbia Ireland and Lakeland Dairies remain unchanged for October.

Glanbia Ireland will pay its milk suppliers 33.11c/litre excluding VAT for October milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This price is unchanged from the September price.

Glanbia Ireland Chairman Henry Corbally said: “While wet weather has affected early season output in New Zealand, the key EU regions of Germany, France and the UK are now reporting higher milk output.

“Consequently market sentiment has weakened. The board will continue to monitor market developments on a monthly basis.”

Meanwhile, after increasing its September milk price, on Monday Lakeland announced it too would be holding the price for October supplies.

Lakeland will pay its suppliers in the Republic of Ireland a price a price 34.6c/litre, excluding VAT.

Read more

Aurivo on top as Glanbia drops down

Monday management: things to watch for when housing cows