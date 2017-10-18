Glanbia sets grain prices for 2017 harvest
Glanbia Ireland has announced its harvest 2017 prices, with co-op members offered €147/t for feed barley, €169/t for malting barley and €157/t for wheat. The price is inclusive of a €14/t bonus for members conditional on a minimum tillage input purchase of €40/t.
The full list of Glanbia prices (all inclusive of the €14/t member bonus) is as follows:
Glanbia Ireland has announced that it expects a harvest 2017 green grain intake of almost 190,000 tonnes.
Glanbia Ireland chair Henry Corbally said the announcement represented "a set of strong grain prices to support our grain growers". He added that almost 40% of Glanbia's grain intake now qualified for some level of premium or bonus, worth a total of €2m to growers.
Glanbia has also announced a rebate of €7/t on members' fertiliser purchases.
Some 20% of the grain purchased by Glanbia this year is was sold prior to harvest under forward contracts.