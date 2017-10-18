Glanbia sets grain prices for 2017 harvest

Finbarr O'Donovan of Donovan Bros is pictured harvesting the last of his spring barley at Knockbrown, Bandon, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

The largest purchaser of grain in Ireland will pay its members €147/t for feed barley and €157/t for wheat.

Glanbia Ireland has announced its harvest 2017 prices, with co-op members offered €147/t for feed barley, €169/t for malting barley and €157/t for wheat. The price is inclusive of a €14/t bonus for members conditional on a minimum tillage input purchase of €40/t.

The full list of Glanbia prices (all inclusive of the €14/t member bonus) is as follows:

Feed barley: €147/t.

Malting barley: €169/t.

Feed wheat: €157/t.

Equine oats: €157/t.

Standard food-grade oats: €183/t (€157/t paid on full contract tonnage delivered with a €26/t premium on 80% of contract tonnage delivered).

Gluten-free oats: €197/t.

Un-contracted feed oats: €137/t.

Oilseed rape: €364/t.

Feed beans: €172/t.

Glanbia Ireland has announced that it expects a harvest 2017 green grain intake of almost 190,000 tonnes.

Glanbia Ireland chair Henry Corbally said the announcement represented "a set of strong grain prices to support our grain growers". He added that almost 40% of Glanbia's grain intake now qualified for some level of premium or bonus, worth a total of €2m to growers.

Glanbia has also announced a rebate of €7/t on members' fertiliser purchases.

Some 20% of the grain purchased by Glanbia this year is was sold prior to harvest under forward contracts.

Read more

Dairygold grain prices for 2017 revealed