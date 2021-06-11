Embrace FARM, the farm accident support network, is hosting a #HereForYou campaign to acknowledge the support networks of those left bereaved by, or who have survived, farm accidents.

Embrace FARM will host its eighth annual remembrance service for those affected by farm accidents on Sunday 27 June 2021.

The event will be live streamed on www.embracefarm.com at 2pm.

Over 220 names were honoured at the service last year.

Founders of Embrace FARM Brian and Norma Rohan are calling on Irish families to submit names of loved ones who were lost or injured to be remembered at this year’s event.

Virtual event

Speaking about the service, Brian Rohan said: “It is not possible to host a physical event due to social distancing guidelines, but we understand the importance of carrying on virtually for the many people who take comfort in remembering their loved ones each year at our service.

“The annual occasion offers bereaved families, friends and accident survivors a safe space for them to honour those whose lives have been lost or affected by farm accidents.

“We will continue to speak their names and would like to encourage anyone from the Irish farming community, family members or friends to send us your loved one’s name and a photograph for inclusion in our upcoming ceremony.”

Campaign

The ‘Here For You’ campaign will honour the people, communities and businesses who have supported those impacted by farm accidents and the work of Embrace FARM over the years.

Speaking about the campaign, Norma Rohan said: “This year, we chose the theme ‘Here For You’ for our annual remembrance campaign to highlight the importance of support in times of great loss, bereavement or accidents.

“For many people, this past year has been a particularly difficult one, but in difficult times we see a rise in support and togetherness, a sense of community when people need it the most.”

People are encouraged to get involved in the campaign on social media by expressing what support means to them and how it has helped during hard times using the hashtag #HereForYou and tagging @EmbraceFARM.

To add a loved one's name to the remembrance list, email info@embracefarm.com with a name, county, year of death or accident and a photograph if available.