Comment: Retail demand has eased slightly, although colder forecasted weather should improve trade again.

The food service sector continues to prosper, despite it traditionally being a quieter period.

Dry weather has improved harvest conditions around the country. Yields are reported to be average to date.

Trade also remains buoyant for the peeling market.

Heavy rain over the south of the UK has hindered harvesting over the past few days, although ground is drying quickly.

Clearance is reported in the range of 50% to 80%, with some growers now finished.

Across Europe, the harvest was delayed over the past two weeks due to very dry ground conditions. However, the 25mm to 50mm of rain this week has greatly improved this and good progress is expected in the next week. Prices for the fresh sector are currently described as holding, but export demand is very quiet.