Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

We ask what does the future holds for farm payments, analysis shows that the suckler sector has lost €200 per cow in the past 10 years and there's a fodder crisis rally planned in the west.

Machinery pull-out: Baling maize is not new, but is something one farmer in north Co Dublin is making a business out of. Michael Collins visited Tony Bell to see a stationary maize-baler in action.

Pedigree pull-out: Shane Murphy reports from this year’s annual Winter Fair show and sale in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Agribusiness: Documents seen by the Irish Farmers Journal show that Alltech paid €3.8m for Co Carlow-based machinery manufacturer Keenan in April 2016.

Livestock: Nine speakers, six hours, four cows and one demonstration milking parlour. These are the numbers from the Skills Hub at Dairy Day, an event all about demonstrating the skills necessary to be a dairy farmer in today’s world.

Martwatch: Coverage on trade at Armoy, Fermoy and Dowra marts.

Farm Buildings: An underpass was recently installed on the dairy farm of Lottie Russell and his son David who farm in partnership just outside Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Focus supplement on agri technology: We look at how farmers are beginning to use technology to their advantage and are moving away from the old stereotype that farming involves working long hours, doing gruelling, tedious work for minimal returns.

Property: A substantial 94-acre property is new to the market in a picturesque part of west Cork and 26-acres are being offered off the coast of Cork.

Irish Country Living: RTÉ weather presenter Nuala Carey on forecasting for farmers, her rural roots and choosing Irish Country Living over a certain Hollywood A-lister.

Available in shops today!