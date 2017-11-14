Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: live exports, grain protest and Kerry price

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 14 November 2017.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 14 November 2017.
  • Live cattle exports have benefited from the absence of the French because of a bluetongue outbreak – but Turkey has now reopened to animals from France.
  • Meanwhile, Japan could be a promising market – but for the moment it is mostly a destination for Irish beef tongues.
  • Irish Grain Growers kept their promise and protested outside the Guinness brewery.
  • Kerry Group has set its milk price for October and made a proposal to end the ”leading milk price” dispute with its suppliers.
  • Brazilian meat giant JBS may have been involved in a major corruption scandal, but it is posting healthy results.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Sheep following the Irish team graze in Co Louth. Ramona Farrelly

