Kenya – trade with EU
Kenya and the EU this week signed an economic partnership agreement to boost bilateral trade, increase investment flows and contribute to sustainable economic growth.
USA – no deal with UK
Several media sources report that the USA has no longer any interest in signing a foundational trade partnership with the UK ahead of elections next year.
Russia – quota with Brazil renewed
Brazil’s government has secured the renewal of a beef import quota of 570,000t of beef at a 15% tariff reduced from 50% and a 364,000t poultry meat quota with no tariff (Pecuaria).
Japan – money for agriculture
The Japanese government has announced a supplementary budget in which an extra ¥818bn (€5.25bn) with reducing dependence on food imports one of the key priorities.
