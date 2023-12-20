Kenya – trade with EU

Kenya and the EU this week signed an economic partnership agreement to boost bilateral trade, increase investment flows and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

USA – no deal with UK

Several media sources report that the USA has no longer any interest in signing a foundational trade partnership with the UK ahead of elections next year.

Russia – quota with Brazil renewed

Brazil’s government has secured the renewal of a beef import quota of 570,000t of beef at a 15% tariff reduced from 50% and a 364,000t poultry meat quota with no tariff (Pecuaria).

Japan – money for agriculture

The Japanese government has announced a supplementary budget in which an extra ¥818bn (€5.25bn) with reducing dependence on food imports one of the key priorities.