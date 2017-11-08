Lakeland urges farmers to review fodder supplies

Lakeland is offering to help farmers work our a fodder budget and Aurvio is hosting fodder clinics. \ Philip Doyle.

Fodder deficits of up to 50% have been recorded on farms by Lakeland dairies, after months of wet weather prevented adequate supplies of silage being made.

Lakeland Dairies is encouraging all of its farmers to check their fodder requirements for the winter after deficits were recorded of between 10% to 50% in parts of west Cavan, Leitrim, north Monaghan, Fermanagh and west Tyrone.

Alan Hurst, technical manager with Lakeland Agri, said: “Cows are now housed on the majority of farms. The extended period of poor weather in recent months has restricted farmers in silage making to the extent that we have identified possible forage deficits on some dairy farms across a number of counties.”

Lakeland Dairies is urging farmers to contact them if they feel they need help to undertake a fodder budget. Lakeland suggests that if farmers are in difficulty, they should follow these three tips.

Evaluate all livestock on the farm. Sell off all surplus stock, including empty cows and empty heifers.

Assess the value of alternative forages/feeds and source your requirements now.

Start including alternative forages and feeds into the diets now to help stretch valuable silage reserves.

Fodder clinics

Aurivo is also hosting fodder clinics this November to help farmers calculate how they can budget their fodder stocks this year.

Upcoming events will be held on:

Donegal: 13 November, Dorians Hotel, Ballyshannon, 8pm.

Sligo: 15 November, Sligo Park Hotel, Sligo, 8pm.

Leitrim: 23 November, Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, 8pm.

All farmers are welcome to attend and Mental Health Ireland will also send a representative to speak to farmers on how the fodder shortage can have a negative impact on mental health.

