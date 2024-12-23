This 2001 John Deere 7810 fitted with front linkage and PTO sold for €40,000 plus fees.

Hennessy Auctioneers closed out its 2024 auction campaign with yet another successful machinery sale. One of the highlight lots from the December auction was a 2001 John Deere 7810, that sold for €40,000 plus fees.

With over 780 lots catalogued to go under the hammer and 1,400 interested bidders registered prior to the sale, hundreds more tuned in as proceedings got under way. The auction later closed with a 90% clearance rate.

Securing the highest price on the day was a 2021 Hidromek HMK145 CSR zero-swing digger which sold for €61,000 plus VAT, followed by the 2001 John Deere 7810 which had generated a lot of attention in the run up to the sale. It secured €40,000 plus VAT and fees on the day.

Other highlight lots and sale prices included a 2014 JCB TM320S which sold for €33,000 plus VAT, a 2001 John Deere 6910S which sold for €23,750 plus VAT, a Massey Ferguson 6465 sold at €23,000, a 2001 John Deere 6210SE complete with a front-loader which sold for €22,000 and a 2007 Hitachi Zaxis 130 LCN digger which secured €21,500 plus VAT.

A Manitou MLA628-120 pivot steer loader sold for €21,000 plus VAT, a 2006 Broughan 20t tri-axle dump trailer sold at €11,800, a Belmac 2,250 gallon slurry tanker sold for €7,400 and a Teagle 808 trailed straw blower sold for €5,400.

Only lots listed as “plus VAT” were subject to VAT, all other lots had no VAT. Commission was charged at 5% on top of the prices quoted and subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy’s next auction takes place on Saturday 18 January, which is set to include a special dispersal sale of 100 lots of mainly tillage and potato equipment from a north Co Dublin farm.

