Amazone unveiled its new trailed ZG-TX spreader which is designed for combined fertiliser and lime spreading. Both granular fertilisers and lime can now be applied precisely through the one machine by means of a simple conversion between the TS spreading system and the newly developed lime spreading unit.

The ZG-TX combines the accurate TS spreading system popular on its mounted machines with its disc-integrated AutoTS for border spreading, which provides automatic rate reduction on headlands. The manufacturer says that instead of a chute to guide the fertiliser onto the spreading disc, a defined delivery point adjustment is integrated into the ZG-TX. It says this enables features such as headland control and section control.

Amazone said that when combined with the optional FlowControl torque measuring system, an exact spread rate regulation is guaranteed right from the first second. The fertiliser is metered using the interaction between the electric double shutter and floor belt speed. The TS spreading unit provides precise spread up to working widths of 54m. The AutoTS disc-integrated border spreading system is fitted to the right-hand side of the machine as part of the TS spreading system. This was previously only found on the ZA-TS and ZG-TS precision spreaders.

To change from fertiliser to lime, Amazone says it takes around 25 minutes. This includes changing the spreading discs, the splash guard and the delivery system, while the terminal automatically recognises the conversion. Amazone says this newly developed spreading unit will spread lime at working widths up to 16m. Thanks to an optional rate reduction shutter, the firm says the even application of small quantities of lime of less than 1t/ha are possible.

The Special frame variant comes with a hopper capacity of 6,800l and 9,000l, with a maximum permissible machine weight of 17 t. The Super frame variant has a capacity of up to 11,200l and a weight of 21t. A steering axle with a steering angle up to 20 degrees is available.

