Once again, M-Tec Engineering impressed visitors with two brand new products, a new Automatic Lift Deck trailer model and its Flatbed trailer range.

The Cavan-based firm also took part in this year’s Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena with its innovative Automatic Lift deck trailer model, the first of its kind to be manufactured in Ireland. Instead of the traditional manual deck system, M-Tec has automated the raising and lowering process by the use of hydraulics, fed by an electric pump. The distinct solution is set to be offered in 12ft and 14ft forms. Although pricing isn’t fully confirmed, the models are said to start somewhere in the region of €30,000 plus VAT.

The Automatic Lift Deck trailer differs in looks to the existing M-Tec livestock trailer range.

With the production of its standard livestock trailer range running like a finely tuned machine, M-Tec has taken the next logical step with the launch of its Flatbed range.

Available in 10ft, 12ft, 14ft and 16ft, the smartly finished range features a heavy-duty steel chassis,11 external tie-down points on either side as well as 12 internal tie-down points on either side.

The raising floor is hydraulically lifted using rams in each of the corners.

Standard features include 10in brake shoes, recessed LED side marker lights, a low overall height and a Knott hitch coupling. Optional extras include an aluminium floor, side crash barriers, rear jack legs, winch, tool boxes, ladder rack etc. The full-spec 16ft model displayed featured the majority of the optional specifications. Pricing for the 16ft model starts at €6,350 plus VAT.