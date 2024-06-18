Last Tuesday and Wednesday 11 and 12 June, the UK’s leading annual tillage event, Cereals, took place at Newham Farm, Hertfordshire.

With a quoted attendance figure somewhere in the region of 17,000 across the two days, the well-rounded event offered everything from the latest agronomy, seed varieties to over 200 live machinery demonstrations and 450 static trade stands.

A number of machinery brands took the opportunity to launch their latest wares as well as debut certain products for the first time within the British Isles since Agritechnica last November.

Fendt 600 Vario lands on UK soil

The flagship four-cylinder Fendt 600 Vario tractor range made its UK debut at Cereals 2024. The new four-model range comes with a maximum power offering of 224hp.

Starting at 149hp, the range includes the 614, 616, 618 and 620 Vario models and peaks at 209hp. Regardless of forward speed, all models boost an additional 15hp taking the outer limits of the range from 164-224hp.

Power is sourced from the newly developed five-litre AGCO Power Core 50 engine, married up to a TA150 transmission. Similar to Fendt’s larger tractors, the previous Vario transmission has been dropped for a single-range VarioDrive setup. The flagship 620 offers a power-to-weight ratio of 34.4kg/hp.

New Holland CR10 combine

New Holland launched its new CR10 model combine at Cereals. The CR10 is dubbed as a slightly less powerful version of the CR11, previously presented at Lamma earlier in the year. Underneath, the 60cm diameter rotors are the same as the CR1, so too are the majority of other features.

Engine output and grain tank capacity are the main differences between the CR10 and CR11.

However, the 775hp 16l FPT Cursor 16 engine has been swapped out for a Cursor 13 12.9l unit capable of producing 635hp.

The other major differences between the CR10 and CR11 are the grain tank sizes. The CR10 gets a 16,000l tank compared to the 20,000l tank of the CR11.

An all-new TwinClean cleaning shoe incorporates a number of new features to minimise grain losses. Both models can be equipped with a standard integrated straw chopper or high hood fine chopper.

All other performance and refinement updates introduced with the CR11 have been passed over to the CR10.

Adjustability for Amazone’s Catros disc harrow

Amazone presented its latest Catros+ 4003-2 4m compact disc harrow with its SmartFrame feature. The range includes mounted and trailed models which are available on a bogey chassis and available in working widths from 4m-7m.

SmartFrame is a new form of adjusting the harrows working depth hydraulically from the cab.

Adjustment is carried out by rotating both rows of disc carrier in a parallel motion via a fixed linkage.

Shallower work

Discs are rotated away from the frame for a deeper setting or towards the frame for shallower work.

As result, the main frame always remains parallel to the surface.

Other new innovations on display was the latest Pantera 7004 self-propelled sprayer and Schmotzer hoe range.

Amazone's SmartFrame concept allows the disc working depth to be hydraulically adjusted.

John Deere unveils new 6M

After the recent surprise news that John Deere has updated its 6M tractor range, showgoers had the opportunity to see the new 6M 185 model in the flesh for the first time.

The all new 6M 185 sits as the top model within the mid-frame class offering a 2,765mm wheelbase. The new lineup when launched officially on the 25 June will comprise 17 tractors, seven of which will be four-cylinder and 10 six-cylinder, across four different chassis sizes.

The new 6M lineup will be officially launched on 25 June.

Among the notable updates is the offering of a 50km/h Autoquad and Autopowr transmission, as well as 42in rear wheel rims, 155l/min hydraulic pump, which will extend to 195l/min on a number of the largest models, a reversible fan and a new corner post display. According to Deere, the new 6M is to arrive to the UK and Irish market early in 2025.

Min-Disc cultivator

English implement and accessory manufacturer, Agriweld, presented its updated Min-Disc combination disc and tine cultivator alongside its well-known quick-shift implement movers.rs.

Available in 3m rigid, as well as 4m, 5m, and 6m trailed versions, the Min-Disc has been revised to now feature a staggered row of legs, a double row of hydraulically adjustbale 460mm discs, followed by the Agri-Packer rear consolidation roller.

The Min-Disc has a maximum working depth of 350mm. Tine legs are shear-bolt protected as standard with the option of auto-reset also available alogn with multiple leg types.

The Agriweld Min-Disc cultivator is available in working widths from 3m to 6m.

Agriweld also presented its mudguard range. There are three versions available, three-point linkage type, Fendt ladder hitch type, and a John Deere 6R version.

Multiple colour options are available depending on the customer preferences, as well as the option of a laser cut stainless steel logo plate.

Hustler grassland sprayer

Although one of the more basic sprayers presented at the event, the Hustler Applica8r LX1150 caught our eye nonetheless. The Applica8r LX1150 is the New Zealand manufacturer’s flagship sprayer model aimed for the grassland user.

It is offered with a 1,150l tank and 10m, 12m and 14m galvanised hydraulic folding boom options with electronic individual five section shutoff.

Boom features include an auto self-levelling, break-back protection on the outer sections and a hydraulic mast.

The sprayer is fitted with a 110/l Comet pump, 20l induction hopper, 100l cleaner water tank and a 18l hand wash tank.

The Hustler Applica8r LX1150 features a fully galvanised frame and booms from 10m to 14m.

Multiple control options are available including a basic switch box type of Isobus control depending on the customer.

Kuhn showcases mechanical weeder range

Kuhn UK used Cereals 2024 to present its range of mechanical weeders. Alongside its Rowliner row-crop Rowliner range, it presented its Tineliner tine weeder. While 6m, 9m and 12m models are available, the largest 12m model was displayed.

Each pivoting section is made up of 48 tines arranged in six rows for a 3.1cm line spacing. The aggressiveness of the tines is altered hydraulically via a hydraulic ram on each section. Two rear pivoting rear wheels ensure perfect surface adaption.