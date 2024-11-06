For the first time, Cross plans to take the wraps off a slurry tanker with new joystick controls.

Well-known Kildare machinery manufacturer Cross Engineering, will be showcasing a whole host of kit at this year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show. This includes its slurry tankers, muck spreaders, ring rollers, furrow press, agitator, post drivers, beet washers and choppers and seeders.

For the first time, the company plans to take the wrap off a slurry tanker with new joystick controls. It’s a tanker with a double auto-fill arm, which means the operator doesn’t have to get out of the cab to fill the tanker.

The double auto-fill arm is operated with load-sensing hydraulics and has a joystick in the cab to allow the user to work it.