Formed in 1913 when a group of dealers came together to create the Agricultural Implement Trade Association Ireland Ltd, the FTMTA – as it’s been titled since 1965 – represents over 200 members and includes manufacturers, importers, distributors and retail dealers across the island.

“FTMTA strives to provide the highest level of industry-relevant professionalism and advice to all our members,” said Michael Farrelly, the association’s executive director.

“To further that goal, we regularly co-ordinate training courses, which advance the professional development and expertise of those working at all levels of our industry.”

The association’s day-to-day activities are managed by Farrelly, who is assisted by members relations officer Claire Daly at the FTMTA’s Farm Machinery Training Centre, at Tougher’s Business Park in Naas, Co Kildare.

The development of the centre in 2007 represented the culmination of several years of discussion and planning among members, in addition to providing a base for the association and its many activities.

Explaining the association’s role further, Michael Farrelly said: “We work closely with Government bodies and various other State agencies, to influence legislation and provide support in areas, such as training and apprenticeships. We provide advice, support and guidance to our members on various issues. We also partner, where appropriate, with other trade organisations and representative bodies to provide our members with a broader industry perspective and better representation.

“We issue regular newsletters that keep our members up to date with news and current issues affecting the industry and, between newsletters, we also send out regular and relevant news briefings to communicate with our members.”

He continued: “We produce statistical reports on the Irish-based registration of new tractors, wheeled loaders, telescopic loaders, backhoes, combine harvesters, self-propelled forage harvesters and UTVs. We also compile information on the registration of used tractors imported into Ireland.

“If you are looking for market intelligence, we can provide these reports to you on a monthly basis and tailor such reports to your specific needs.”

The membership of the FTMTA’s executive council reflects the diverse composition of the modern Irish farm machinery trade, with retail dealers, parts suppliers, Irish distributors as well as domestic and international manufacturers all represented.

Executive council meetings are held at least nine times per year and regular conferences are also held to discuss industry-relevant topics.

The FTMTA has also developed a strong all-Ireland lobbying presence, advocating on a range of issues to the Irish Government and the Northern Ireland Executive.

Over the past two years, it successfully made the case for the removal of both agricultural mechanics and HGV mechanics from the Irish State’s Ineligible List of Occupations (ILO). In addition, it has called on the Irish Government to roll out further apprenticeship programmes in a bid to attract new entrants into agriculture.

Machinery sector

The farm machinery industry is vital to Ireland’s economy, employing 8,000 people directly and a further 6,500 indirectly. The industry’s total value of €3.3bn (internal market value: €1.2bn; exported products value: €600m; value of related industries: €1.5bn) underlines the extent and significance of its economic impact.

“The farm machinery sector represents a significant rural employer throughout all 32 counties, with over 670 machinery dealers on the island employing, on average, 12 people, all playing their part in keeping villages and rural communities alive,” said FTMTA president Karol Duigenan.

“And in addition to the dealers, you have enterprises supplying parts, oil, fuel and so on along with other companies which support farming and agribusiness 365 days a year, all-sustaining and consolidating rural enterprise.

“As an association, we have much to be proud of, and the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show offers a welcome window into what we do and how well we do it,” he added.

Show history

In 1989, the inaugural FTMTA Farm Machinery Show was held at the RDS and represented an important milestone for the industry. The show was established following several years of discussion within the association, which concluded that a public event would represent a vital promotional tool for the industry. Over 9,000 people attended the 1989 show which, prior to the pandemic, was held over three days and on a biennial basis.

“The Farm Machinery Show is our industry’s promotional shop window,” said Farrelly.

“It illustrates how much our industry has progressed, how committed our members are to innovation and, in my view, has raised the bar and taken the promotion of farm machinery in Ireland to an entirely new level.”

On the back of the Farm Machinery Show’s success, FTMTA established the Grass & Muck event, first held at Gurteen College in 2010, which provided farmers with another opportunity to engage with farm machinery specialists.

The 2024 Farm Machinery Show – which will be held fully indoors – represents a return to the three-day format at the Punchestown Event Centre, which first hosted the show back in 2003.

“Today’s farm machinery is a testament to the innovation of the sector and provides solutions to efficient farming across the country,” said Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. “The 2024 FTMTA Farm Machinery Show is an ideal showcase for this innovation.”

Formally launching this year’s FTMTA show, Minister McConalogue added: “I would like to offer my best wishes to the FTMTA and everyone involved in the organisation of such a large-scale event which I am confident will generate huge interest amongst both the farming and wider rural communities.”

“FTMTA is committed to developing and delivering an enhanced service to facilitate all of our members and to assist them, in turn, to deliver and sustain the highest level of service required by today’s customers.

“The origins of our association go back over 100 years, which makes us one of Ireland’s oldest trade groupings, underlining the early recognition of just how significant agricultural mechanisation has been in the development of modern Ireland,” said Michael Farrelly.

“On behalf of FTMTA, I would like to thank Minister McConalogue for finding the time to launch this year’s show. Having the minister join us at the show site at Punchestown meant a great deal to my colleagues and, in turn, to our exhibitors and members.”

Executive council

The association is managed by a 20-strong voluntary executive council,

all of whom are long-standing members of the industry. The executive council is currently composed as follows:

President: Karol Duigenan (Claas).

Vice-president: Maurice Kelly (Kelly’s of Borris).

Rosarie Crowley (Kuhn Centre & Cork Farm Machinery).

Paddy Cantwell (AGCO - Valtra).

Conor Breen (Breen Farm Machinery).

Garry Daly (Farmec Ireland).

Maurice Nunan (Nunan Farm Machinery).

Michael Devane (D&S Machinery).

Simon Cross (Cross Engineering).

Catherine O’Halloran (TFM Ltd).

Seamus Quigley (Quigley’s Garage Ltd).

Patrick Duffy (Dromone Engineering Ltd).

Leonard Hovenden (Kverneland Ireland).

Jennifer Ryall (Ryall’s Farm & Industrial Equipment Ltd).

Pat Kenny (IAM Agricultural Machinery Ltd).

Conor McCarthy (McCarthy Plant & Agri Sales).

Gary Walsh (Kubota UK Ltd).

Derek Delahunty (Lemken UK Ltd).

Bernadette Murphy (Murphy Motors Ltd).

Sam Johnston (Johnston Farm Equipment).