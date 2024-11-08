The stand will also see a new H2 18t silage trailer, with the new hi-cube deep body.

Silage trailers, low loaders, dump trailers, multi-purpose loaders and slurry tankers will be on Herron Engineering’s shop floor window at this year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show. One of the cleverer bits of kit set to take centre stage will be its multipurpose H2 trailer offering. This beavertail rear loader (BRL) model features a unique ‘tail door within a tail door’. The innovative H2 BRL model is a multipurpose dumper and low loader with a 12t total load capacity, which provides an ideal solution for many farmers and contractors.

An internal beavertail built within the body reduces height for ease of loading plant and machinery. The main party trick is the hydraulic “picture frame” door design. The unique door within a door function works via a hydraulic lever valve. The adjustable ramp mounting bar drops to form a ramp at an 11-degree angle, leaving track machines easy to load. Each 25kg aluminium ramp then slides neatly under the trailer’s body for transport. Its shod on 445/19.5 SS wheels.

Deep body silage trailer

The stand will also see a new H2 18t silage trailer with the new hi-cube deep body, a steering axle shod on 560/60/22.5 wheels. A 2,500-gallon, single-axle tanker with an 11,000l pump, and an in-house Herron trailing shoe and a 3,500-gallon, tandem-axle tanker with a 13,500l Garda Evo Pump with a DCI arm and an over hedge boom will also be on display.

The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.