Main updates with the McConnel V300 include a new comfort cab and a new 50km/h Linde hydrostatic transmission.

The brand new McConnel Agribuggy V300 self-propelled sprayer made its official launch at Lamma.

Redesigned from the ground up, the main features of the V300 include a new Comfort Cab and 50km/h Linde hydrostatic transmission.

It is powered by a 3.8l Cummins engine, outputting 148hp and 600Nm of torque. A redesigned engine bay now sees a wide-opening access panel for quick and convenient access for maintenance, refuelling, etc.

It is fitted with OMSI axles with locking differentials, and the largest diameter tyres offer a total 750mm ground clearance.

The Comfort cab claims improved visibility and comfort, including 10 LED work lights, electric mirrors, high-back air seat and a floating control console.

The 3,000l sprayer demount is internally baffled for strength to prevent surges. A new electronic sight gauge with an LED display and remote PTO control has been added.

As standard, the 12/24m aluminium Pommier booms benefit from suspension and a pressure recirculation system. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.