Last week, IAM Agricultural Machinery marked a significant milestone with Hardi as they celebrated 40 years of a partnership in Ireland.

The event was held on the grounds of the Newbridge Greyhound Stadium in association with the Sex family, who are adjacent land owners and grain growers.

IAM (Irish Agricultural Machinery) Ltd was established in 1953 by Iorwerth Jones and first traded out of Kevin St, Dublin, handling most notably Taarup, Aktiv, Welger, Busatis and Fahr. In 1984 IAM acquired the Hardi agency for Ireland.

Hardi is a Danish sprayer manufacturer who first began production in 1957. At the 40th anniversary celebration, IAM showcased nine machines, from a 400l sprayer with 6m booms right the way up to a 4,200l sprayer with 24m booms which is loaded with technology.

IAM offered advice on effective spraying techniques and had offered hands-on demonstrations of the latest Hardi spraying equipment and technology.

Flagship sprayer

Hardi’s latest Aeon Centura line trailed sprayer, which is also its flagship offering, took centre stage at the event. The Aeon range offers additional specification and features over Navigator and Commander models. All functions are electrically and automatically controlled including filling, mixing and agitation.

Settings can be altered through the FluidBox 8000 terminal which is positioned above the WorkZone 35l induction hopper. Tank options include 4,200l and 5,200l with a 560l rinse tank and 40l clean water tank. Hardi claim perfect weight distribution is achieved with dual rinse tanks fitted on both sides of the sprayer towards its front to keep weight on the drawbar.

As standard, the Aeon is offered with full suspension, drawbar leaf spring, hydraulic rear axle, hydraulic stand and Para Lift boom suspension. The Comfort Track wheel and mudguard steering allows for a large steering angle of 27° which contributes to small turning radius of 6.3m.

The Delta Force three-dimensional boom is offered in widths from 24m to 39m while the air assisted Twin-Force options are available up to 36m. Both individual nozzle shut off and section control options are available. Numerous control options can be selected including the HC 9600, HC 8700 and HC 9700 terminals which are supplied from Topcon, as well as the option of Isobus.

The Hardi Grip control joystick and Setbox control panel come as standard. The top spec Aeon 4,200l trailed sprayer with 24m booms demonstrated on site has a price of €149,800 plus VAT.

Mega mounted

The Mega is Hardi’s top end range of mounted sprayers. It varies in tank sizes from 1,200l up to 2,200l. With compact Pro booms it’s available in 15m and 18m versions, while with the stronger and more rigid VPZ booms, it’s available in 21m, 24m, 27m and 28m offerings. From the factory, all Hardi sprayers, except the Master mounted range, use Topcon control systems.

The Master range use T-jet. However, as expected, the sprayers are compatible with almost all technology on the market.

To add, Marten Owens from IAM has said that current day sales are showing that up to 65% of buyers are now plugging the sprayers straight into the tractor’s own IsoBus system, meaning they are purchasing machines with no terminals.

The top spec Mega 1,800l mounted sprayer with 24m booms (seven sections) demonstrated on site has a price of €75,000 plus VAT.

IAM Agricultural Machinery and Danish sprayer manufacturer Hardi celebrated their 40-year partnership at the event.

Front tank option

The Mega can be operated in combination with a front tank. It can be either used as a nurse tank for bringing more water into the field, or combined with the main tank as one functioning unit. In the field, the water from the front tank can be sucked into the main tank, new chemicals added, and the spray job can continue. By adding an agitation pump kit and an electric valve kit, the front tank can be used as a separate chemical tank. This allows the operator to choose from the driver’s seat whether he/she wants to use the spray solution from the front tank or from the main tank. In this scenario, the pressure empty function will be used for pumping liquid from the rear to the front tank.

The total line-up of sprayers at the event.

