The Comfort Plus cab is completely new, with much-improved visibility and a new control layout.

Schaffer’s popular 8620 T and 9640 T models have entered their third generation and now benefit from a brand-new cab and redesigned bonnet.

The all-new Comfort Plus cab, fitted on the 8620 T-3 and 9640 T-3, offers 8% more volume and improved accessibility over the current cab.

Visibility has been improved too, thanks to the larger windscreen and a new rear-sloping bonnet.

Integral to the new cabin is the 10-inch touchscreen terminal and rubber membraned control panel, positioned on the right-hand corner pillar. Other features include a new control arm and joystick.

A new release mechanism and doorhandle makes it easier to close the door from its fully opened position when seated. Other standard features include: new LED lights, split-wing mirrors, USB ports and phone-holder.

The new cab benefits from a new 10-inch touchscreen terminal and a new control arm/joystick.

While performance and capacities go unchanged, a number of new features, including an automatic bucket shake function, third-service oil regulation, upper and lower bucket limits, etc, have been added and can be easily selected through the terminal.

The 8620 T-3 is rated to lift 4.2t to a height of 5.20m, while the 9640 T-3 has maximum capacities of 4.2t and 5.4m. Production is set to begin during the second quarter of 2024.