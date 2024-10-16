In recent years, Claas has been making more inroads into the Irish and European loader market, which is a very competitive market segment.

Although the manufacturer has been retailing loaders for decades, the most recent shake-up within the company was in 2015, when Claas and Liebherr announced plans to collaborate in a deal where Liebherr would supply telescopic handlers to Claas.

Claas announced it would be winding down its agreement with Kramer, which had been supplying it with telescopic handlers since the mid-2000s.

The first Claas branded, Liebherr-built telescopic machines appeared in early in 2018, and continued under the Scorpion product name.

The deal with Liebherr saw Claas set its sights on the loading shovel market.

Irish market

Today, the Torion range is offered from 5t up to 18.5t, across 11 models.

Claas loaders have been on the Irish market for over 30 years, but the company says its market penetration has increased by over 30% in the last six years thanks to its wider product offering.

This week, we caught up with Michael Doran, who took delivery of a Torion Sinus 738T-wheel loader in April 2023.

Dedicated loader

Based one mile north of Duncormick in Co Wexford, close to the sea, Michael got into dairy in 2014 and milks 245 cows in a spring calving operation. He also grows 80 acres of cereals on an out farm 18km away.

Michael Doran.

“For more than 10 years, I’ve toyed with the idea of buying a dedicated wheel loader for the farm,” he said. “We have two tractors on the farm, a 2019 Landini 7-145 and a 2022 Landini 7-160 with an MX-414 loader. I like to keep the machinery on the farm as fresh as possible, and I am in a cycle of upgrading the tractors every four years.

“In later years, around 75% of the work we were doing with the tractor with the front loader was loader work. Front-end loaders are hard on the tractor’s front axle – it adds a lot more wear. So instead of buying a new tractor in 2023, I decided to keep the tractor and buy a new wheel loader,” he explained.

“Whether it’s a car or machinery, we have always bought from our local dealership. When it came to buying a loader, there was no dealer beside us. Once we had the right spec, we based our decision on two things, the price and the backup service. When we looked to the market, three brands stood out – Claas, Schaffer and Kramer.

The 738T Sinus is powered from a four-pot 73hp Yanmar engine.

“At the end of the day, the Claas loader was readily available in stock, and it came in the cheapest. In the deal, we locked in a five-year or 5,000-hour warranty at €1,000 more. If I go out to feed the cows on a Sunday, I want the machine to work, so the warranty gave me a piece of mind,” said Michael.

Torion Sinus 738T

The unique selling point of the Sinus 738T is the steering setup. This isn’t new, and has been offered by Liebherr for many years, but has really only made its way into the Irish market in the last few years.

This feature combines central articulated steering and a steerable rear axle.

The articulated pendulum joint pivots 30° either side, and the rear axle allows up to 25° either side, contributing to an inside turning radius of 1.49m.

With this, the front chassis is connected to the rear stub axles via two steering rods. Once you articulate the loader via the steering wheel, the rear axle is steered in sync.

Although a little bit difficult to get to grips with at the beginning, Michael says that he simply wouldn’t do without the feature now. He has some sheds with restricted areas, and wanted a machine that was nimble enough to suit the yard. He explained that the loader is fit to turn itself in his main centre passageway, which is 22ft wide.

Engine

The Torion range feature Yanmar and Liebherr engines, but mainly source power from DPS (Deere Power Systems) engines. The 738T Sinus featured is powered from a four-pot Yanmar engine, which has 73hp on tap.

The Torion range feature a hydrostatic drive system combined with a two-gear transmission.

The engine complies with the Stage V emissions standard and features a wastegate turbo-charger, which Claas says improves the ground drive dynamics. Exhaust gas after-treatment comprises of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) with integrated diesel oxidation catalytic converter (DOC).

Michael was very impressed with the loader’s low centre of gravity and how sturdy it is. Claas has mounted the engine at the rear to act as a counterweight. Because of its engine size, the loader escapes the need to run on AdBlue.

A popular feature older Liebherr loader owners often reference is the reversible fan, a feature they say was ahead of its time in loaders 30 years ago. The radiator and radiator intake surfaces are automatically cleaned via a reversible fan on the 738T. The fan reverses its direction of rotation at regular intervals and blows coarse dirt particles and fine dust out of the system.

Transmission

The Torion range features a hydrostatic drive system combined with a two-gear transmission. It works by selecting the driving range with a switch and then having infinitely variable control of the speed via the drive pedal.

The first speed range (F1) has a speed of 0-20km/h, while the second range (F2) offers speeds of 0-40km/h. Traction control offers four settings of transmission aggressiveness.

The 738T has a maximum reach height to bucket pivot point of 4.96m.

Weighing in at 7,000kg, the loader has a maximum payload of 2,300kg.

Hydraulics

The 738T features a standard flow rate of 93l/min with a high-flow rate of up to 121l/min. The flow rate can be adjusted via an in-cab switch. Michael said that he couldn’t fault the hydraulic flow and was happy with the boom lifting time. He also likes the cast headstock design.

The headstock features a cast design.

“The loader has a pressure relief button inside the cab, but you have to turn off the machine for it to de-pressurise.

“This is a bit of a nuisance because the computer takes at least 20 or 30 seconds to load up when you start the machine again. I would have much preferred if this function was on a button beside the actual headstock like other manufacturers offer, and that the loader didn’t have to be switched off,” he said.

Cab

Michael opted for a pivot steer machine over a side boom machine for one main reason, visibility. With two full time staff on the farm, he was adamant that the driver would be able to see around the machine while using it.

He described the visibility on the 738T as being brilliant. He is fond of the cab, saying it is spacious, and has a well laid-out control set-up. Michael added that the one let down for him was that it didn’t come with an air seat, with the standard seat being quite stiff.

Michael said he likes the way the joystick is laid out and the way it features all the loaders major controls at his fingertip.

Despite this, he complimented the main joystick, he liked the way it was laid out and the way it featured all the loader’s major controls at his fingertip.

The articulated pendulum joint pivots 30° either side, and the rear axle allows up to 25° either side.

Verdict

“We have clocked 800 hours on the machine and are very happy with it, and our decision to buy a wheel loader in general,” said Michael. “The loader is so much more flexible and manoeuvrable than a tractor and front-end loader set up. It’s much faster doing work, and it’s very nimble.

“It’s mostly used to fill the diet feeder, clean out sheds, and other general farmyard duties, but we have also used it the last two summers to push up grass from all the surplus paddocks. Instead of making round bale silage on the farm, our local contractor brings the wagon to gather the surplus grass and we push it up with an eight-foot silage fork.

"Last year, we used it to push up 20 or 30 acres. This year, it has pushed up over 40 acres. It wasn’t bought to push up silage, but it manages with one wagon just fine once you don’t overload it,” continued Michael.

“I am seriously impressed with the cab and how manoeuvrable the machine is. It’s very well designed, and the build quality is second to none. From a livestock farmer’s perspective, there is nothing that the machine cannot do. I will run the machine to the end of its five-year warranty period, and if it continues to be as reliable as it has been, I would consider to change it for a new one then again,” he added.

Top likes:

Versatility and manoeuvrability.

Build quality.

Visibility and control layout.

Top dislikes:

Drive shaft underneath is quite exposed for pit work.

Would like a hydraulic pressure relief button for changing attachments.

Engine: 73hp, four-cylinder Yanmar.

Transmission: hydrostatic drive system.

Hydraulics: 93l/min or 121l/min.

Weight: 7,000kg.

Reach: 4.96m (16.27ft).

Payload: 2,300kg.

Wheelbase: 2.15m.

Inside turning radius: 1.49m.

Fuel tank capacity: 90l.

List price: €128,000 plus VAT.