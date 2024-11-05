For the first time at the show, the company will showcase the CHCNAV kit, namely the NX510 auto steer system.

J Leech Agri Ltd recently took on the Irish distributorship for the CHCNAV Precision Agriculture Division. The Chinese manufacturer develops cost-effective, high-precision GNSS-based autosteering kits for farmers.

For the first time at the show, the company will showcase the CHCNAV kit, namely the NX510 auto steer system.

These retrofit systems can either be fitted to any auto steer-ready tractor and integrate through the tractor’s Can-Bus and steering valves, or can be fitted to any tractor using the motorised steering wheel option.

All CHCNAV systems that the Wexford dealer sells come RTK unlocked with the ability to record tasks, fields, etc.

RTK network

At the show, J Leech is also launching its own RTK subscription service, JL AGNET.

Company owner Jonathan Leech explained that they have many of the tillage areas of the country covered and are rolling out more stations every week.

“We offer a competitively priced signal to steer most of the main RTK-unlocked receivers from Trimble, Topcon, Novotel, CHCNAV, etc, fitted to any make of tractor. We are the first in Ireland to offer a six-month or 12-month subscription option.”