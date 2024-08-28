The new Peugeot E-3008 is an impressive battery electric car with a range of over 520km on a full charge. Entry prices have been kept competitive at €43,965 or £45,850 in N Ireland, after SEAI grants.

Peugeot’s new E-3008 model gives fresh impetus to the French brand, with an SUV-type car that’s strong to look at and solid to drive. Peugeot claims that the design of the new E-3008 is that of a dynamic fastback SUV, with a stronger hint of sportiness than the model of the past

The previous 3008s have been popular in Ireland where Peugeot sold more than 13,000 versions, most of which were powered by diesel engines. The new era Peugeot 3008 is dominated by a battery electric (BEV) version the E-3008, which is accompanied by a petrol hybrid option that in my opinion is relegated to second preference.

There’s not a diesel engine in sight.

In a design sense, the new Peugeot 3008 represents a significant change. The styling is modern and sharp and somewhat resembles Toyota’s BEV, the Bz4x model in terms of size and appearance. The big 19-inch wheels add to the E-3008’s strong stance.

Peugeot has delivered an impressive and practical driving range in the new E-3008 model and that’s the part that’s beginning to make the electric car choice more competitive. I’ve had the car out on the roads and found that the rated range of over 500km is achievable with reasonable summer driving conditions.

At full charge, the car has a range rating of 530km while there is a larger battery version due later this year to bring that close to 680km. Now that’s beginning to sound attractive and put the otherwise low running costs compared with diesel power, into some perspective.

This level of car performance makes the transition to electric car driving more acceptable. If you can couple that with a farm grant-aided solar panel system, then there is no longer a discussion on the issue of ownership and running costs.

With price parity between this new Peugeot E-3008 and its diesel-powered predecessor, the diesel engine benefits, now other than towing ability for many drivers, are beginning to fade into the past.

If you can charge your electric Peugeot with solar panels on a farmhouse or shed, then this is the lowest-cost motoring you can have. In addition, the eight-year battery life warranty gives some degree of comfort.

This new Peugeot also comes with a V2L (Vehicle to Load) system that gives you the option of powering an electrical device via the car’s high-voltage battery. Peugeot claims that the system can supply up to 3kW and 16A. The V1G or Smart Charging function can also adjust the time and power at which the battery of the new E-3008 is charged to optimise charging costs in the absence of solar panels.

That’s the technical stuff, while on the inside, this new E-3008 is a very attractive car with fresh styling based around the Peugeot i-Cockpit dash design that’s significantly improved. Seat positions are good with lots of adjustment and the dash is high to match the higher driving position.

Overall, this is a bigger car than the one it replaces, in terms of length, width and height. And despite the big battery, the boot space remains the same at 520 litres before folding down the seats. That’s significantly bigger than the Toyota Bz4x.

The dash layout on the new Peugeot E-3008 is modern while including some practical touch buttons in place of total touchscreen control.

If you forgot what’s driving this car, the battery that is, you would be very impressed with the car’s performance. The acceleration power is steady and strong when you need it with 345Nm of torque available on demand. This is simply a very good car to drive and an easy car to drive.

The car has lots of safety stuff included but as yet there is no Euro NCAP safety rating issued. Peugeot does not include a spare wheel with the car either.

Unfortunately, due to battery weight, the battery power and high torque doesn’t convert into the level of towing power that you might want or expect.

Towing weight is 1250kg, which is low relative to diesel engine cars, while almost double that of many other electric cars that I’ve driven. BEVs are simply not the towing animals that diesel cars have been.

Peugeot has kept the pricing of the E-3008 as affordable as the petrol hybrid version of the car with entry prices starting at €43,965 after SEAI grants or £45,850 in N Ireland. That’s also very similar to the price of the previous diesel version over a year ago, so at last BEV cars are beginning to be fairly priced.

Peugeot has an impressive-looking and performing car in this new E-3008 while keeping the car at an affordable level relative to the past. I think that you’ll be equally as impressed as I was.

Peugeot 3008 battery electric– specifications

Battery size/engine: 157Wh battery.

Engine power: 210p/157kW.

Engine torque: 345 Nm.

0 – 100km/hr: 8.8 seconds.

Economy: 20.2kWh/100km.

Electric consumption: 16.7–17.4 kWh/100km.

Rated range: 527km at 100% charged.

Charging time: 0 to 100% Home seven hours.

Charging time: 0 to 80% DC Fast 30 minutes.

Road tax annual: €120.

Boot space: 520/1480 litres.

Towing capacity: 1250kg.

Kerb weight: 2,108kg.

Warranty: five years or 100,000km.

Battery warranty: eight years or 160,000km.

Entry price: €43,965 or £45,850 in N Ireland.

New Berlingo vans bring a modern style

The new Berlingo Van.

With the arrival of the new Berlingo Van, Dispatch and Relay models, Citroën aims to strengthen its market position in 2024. The new Berlingo Van adopts Citroën’s new brand signature with a starting price of €27,770.

The new Berlingo Van adopts a more upright front end with a fresh look to the radiator grille, bumper and headlamps. Inside, the passenger compartment has been redesigned and now features a new, more ergonomic dashboard. Citroën claims that the quality of the finish has also been improved.

Entry-level LX Plus models receive My Citroën Drive Plus combined with a high-definition 10-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. A new ergonomic steering wheel proudly displays Citroën’s new logo, while enhanced driver safety features support the driver.

All models come with Advanced Emergency Braking, Electronic Stability Control, ABS, Driver Attention Assist 3 (DAA3) and both driver and passenger front, side and curtain airbags.

All three trim levels, LX Plus, Enterprise and Enterprise Plus retain the load volume of their predecessors. The Berlingo will continue to be available with a 3-seat bench and in two lengths for all engine types, diesel or all electrics.