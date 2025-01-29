Ford is quoting an entry price of €43,591 (£45,875 in NI) for the new all-electric Explorer SUV, making it very competitive with the existing Kuga PHEV model.

For over a year we have been hearing that the Ford Explorer is on the way, so based on the American heritage of the model, I did expect it to be bigger. This car was designed and is built in Europe for European tastes, so I should not be surprised that it turned out to be as tidy as it is.

The new Explorer is Ford’s first entry SUV model into the battery electric vehicle (BEV) market. This means that for existing Ford owners, it will compete with the popular Kuga, which has been Ford’s second-best seller in Ireland during 2024, after the smaller Puma. For others, it’s more simply a matter of the best electric car choice.

If you’re already a Ford driver, you’ll have heard – and possibly seen – the new Explorer. If you’re a Ford Kuga owner, the arrival of the Explorer is probably making you think: is now the time to change to electric power? That’s the train of my thoughts following a week behind the wheel of the BEV Ford Explorer.

Comparison to Kuga

So, how does it compare with a similar Ford Kuga plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

The special features of the new Explorer are its distinctive and modern design, compared with the Kuga. The Explorer is more compact in terms of height and length than the Kuga, while the big battery pack under the floor makes it almost 250kg heavier.

The Explorer is shorter and more compact than the Kuga, while its wheelbase is longer. The end result is less boot space, even with all second-row seats folded.

The Explorer has lots of internal storage areas and good door storage, but in the boot where it counts, the Kuga offers that bit more. And the Explorer sacrifices that boot space difference to give more legroom for rear passengers.

Battery

The Explorer comes with the choice of single electric motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) or dual electric motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system. Both use a lithium-ion nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that Ford claims was chosen for its energy density, power and performance in European climates.

Ford claims that charging from 10% to 80% takes approximately 26 minutes using up to 185kW direct current (DC) fast charging for the AWD model.

The Ford Explorer came with two different Continental tyre sizes: 235/50R20 on the front and larger diameter 255/45 R20 tyres on the rear.

I didn’t use the fast-charging system at any point, while a full charge at a lower-output ESB Networks public charger, took me more than eight hours and delivered a range of over 460km – a good bit short of the rated figure of 600km. The cost of charging at a public charger is in the region of €20, but it can vary and will be more expensive for a fast charger.

When we compare that with the Kuga PHEV, then the range can be up to 1,000km from a full 54-litre fuel tank, based on Ford’s rated economy figures. While that issue doesn’t give me the range anxiety, as you quickly learn to live with it, the issue is more how that translates to running costs.

Ford cost comparisons

Ford Ireland has done its own running cost comparisons and they make interesting reading.

The figures on their own won’t persuade you to transition to BEV driving. A comparison table on the Ford Ireland website shows an annual fuel cost saving of €207.56 for the Explorer over the Kuga PHEV, based on 10,000km usage.

This is before depreciation costs, which – up to now – have been the big issue fo BEV drivers. I don’t expect that to be as big an issue with the new Explorer, as I expect depreciation costs to be comparable.

The new Ford Explorer has good rear legroom, but boot space is a little compromised as a result and there is no spare wheel provided.

This is also based on the fact that Ford Ireland is quoting a €2,500 price difference in favour of the Explorer, so now the value comes into play.

On another note, Kuga prices have also come back, so it’s not just an issue of non-electric car prices creeping up to meet the BEV prices as is happening with other brands.

Driver experience

Away from the boring factual bits, this new Ford Explorer is easy to drive. It has impressive acceleration, making it much faster than the Kuga.

The steering wheel is not exactly circular, but is easy to get used to, with the option of steering wheel heating to add to the features. This was one feature that was pre-set on the car which was always a ‘switch-off’ for me to save on battery power and deliver driving range.

There is a large central 14.6-inch touchscreen monitor that can be adjusted a little through an arc of 30° to suit driver height and preference.

A lot of the controls are managed within that screen, which can be distracting, if you don’t take the time to set up the voice-activation controls. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can be quickly connected wirelessly through an updated Ford SYNC which is easy to connect to.

Out on the road, the car performs very well. Road handling is impressive from the RWD. I didn’t experience road conditions to test its agility on snow or ice, which has been a challenge for RWD vehicles in the past. I would expect that the extra battery weight should help with traction, but no guarantees.

The dash layout is modern, minimalist and uses a large and adjustable centre screen for much of the car’s controls.

The small screen behind the steering wheel along with the heads-up display is more than adequate for regular driving features. The automatic transmission control is stalk mounted and has hints of similarity with Volkswagen designs.

This new Ford comes with a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, helped by 15 standard driver assist technologies with highlights including ‘Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go 3’, as well as ‘Clear Exit Warning 3’ that is designed to help prevent ‘dooring’ accidents with cyclists. The car also features a head-up display, 360° camera and new ‘Assisted Lane Change’ technology.

Ford quotes an entry price of €43,591, or £45,875 in Northern Ireland, for the new Explorer, which is an interesting price difference. We don’t have a full three-year running cost analysis as depreciation costs are not yet available given that the car has just entered the market in January 2025.

This new Ford Explorer may change some drivers from hybrid to BEV because it delivers range on a full charge. It will not be the game changer just yet, but it does offer new styling, a new Ford image and decent comfort. Existing Kuga PHEV drivers who value their towing ability – which is double that of the Explorer – will need a little more encouragement.

Specifications

Battery size/engine: 77Wh battery.

Engine power: 286hp (210kW).

Engine torque: 545Nm.

0-100km/h: 6.4 seconds.

Electric consumption: 13.9kWh/100km.

Rated range: 602km at 100% charge.

Charging time from 0 to 100% (home): 12 hours.

Charging time from 0 to 80% (DC fast): 28 minutes.

Road tax: €120/year.

Boot space: 532/1,460 litres.Towing capacity: 1,000kg.

Euro NCAP safety rating: Five star 2022.

Kerb weight: 2,090kg.

Warranty: Five years or 100,000km.

Battery warranty: Eight years or 160,000km

Entry price: €43,591, or £45,875 in N Ireland

Ratings

Comfort: 8/10

Driving ease: 8/10

Economy: 7/10

Value for money: 7/10

Versatility: 6/10