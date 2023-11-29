The tractors include 11 John Deeres, nine New Hollands and one Massey Ferguson.

On Saturday 2 December, Wilsons Auctions is set to manage an auction of machinery from Bord na Móna’s Derrygreenagh site in Co Offaly.

A total of 186 lots are planned to go under the hammer, with the auction set to kick off from 10am.

A selection of tractors will feature in the large volume of surplus stock entered from Bord na Móna. The tractors include 11 John Deeres, nine New Hollands and one Massey Ferguson.

The John Deeres include a 2016 5075M with 682 hours, a 2015 5075M with 1,351 hours, a 2010 5070M with 2,031 hours and a selection of 2010 6830s.

The New Hollands include two 2005 TM140s, a 2000 and 2001 TM150 and a selection of TL70s.

Just the one Massey Ferguson is being featured. It is a 1996 362 2WD tractor with 4,329 hours displayed on the clock.

Other assets

Other assets include a range of specialist equipment, service wagons and a large selection of tyres.

Thanks to live online bidding, registered bidders will be able to livestream the auction and bid online with a virtual auction experience. Viewings are by appointment only and take place on Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 November from 9am to 4pm.

Videos of some of the tractors and machinery are available on Wilsons website.

All lots are plus 23% VAT and subject to 10% buyer’s premium plus VAT on individual assets up to €1,000 and 5% plus VAT on individual assets over €1,001 unless stated otherwise. A €1,000 refundable deposit is also required to bid.

Extension to contract

In other news, Wilsons Auctions has been awarded a new contract for the second time consecutively to provide its auction services to Bord na Móna.

The new contract sees an extension of the partnership for a further three years. During this time, Wilsons Auctions will execute the sale of thousands of surplus-to-requirement assets and equipment across a number of auctions, ranging from tractors, excavators, machine attachments, specialist equipment and more.

Speaking of the news, Wilsons Auctions’ director Ricky Wilson said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this third contract by Bord na Móna, having thoroughly enjoyed working with the team at Bord na Móna over the past number of years.

"We are very proud to have been selected to continue this working relationship and look forward to kickstarting this new contract with the upcoming auction on Saturday 2 December at Wilsons Auctions Dublin.”