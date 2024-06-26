Hennessy Auctioneers monthly online machinery auction took place on Saturday 22 June, at the old equestrian centre in Portlaoise (R32 HY05), where a 1987 Case International 1455XL (hours unknown) sold for €22,000.

This month’s collective machinery auction saw a grand total of 710 lots entered, including those in the timed auction.

With over 1,100 registered bidders tuning in as proceedings got under way, the sale concluded with an 85% clearance rate.

Ciaran Hennessy of the Portlaoise auctioneering firm summarised the trade on the day as being very strong for the time of the year, with steady ongoing demand for clean tractors, diggers and all types of farm equipment.

Following the highest sale price of €22,000 was €20,600 paid for a 2007 New Holland TL100A with 12,500 hours, followed by €20,000 plus VAT for a 2012 Hitachi Zaxis 85 digger.

A 2002 John Deere 6420 sold for €18,400 and a 2004 JCB 526S Farm Special telehandler sold for €18,000.

A new Kuhn FC 3115D side-mounted, centre-pivot conditioner mower sold for €17,300 plus VAT, a 2005 Cheiftain 24ft tri-axle low-loader sold for €11,250, while a 2018 Major 1,700 gallon galvanised slurry tanker sold for €11,200.

A 1999 Volvo EC25 mini digger sold for €11,000, a 1992 Massey Ferguson 240 sold for €10,400, an MDE tree shears sold for €8,500 and a Lely 770 six-rotor tedder sold for €5,900 plus VAT.

All lots had no VAT unless stated ‘plus VAT’. Commission was charged at 5%, subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy’s next online machinery auction will take place on Saturday, 24 August, with no auction taking place for the month of July.