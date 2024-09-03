This 2004 New Holland TS115A fitted with an MX front loader and showing 5,065 hours sold for €22,800 plus VAT.

On Saturday 24 August, Hennessy Auctioneers hosted its monthly online machinery auction at the old equestrian centre in Portlaoise (R32 HY05), where a 2004 New Holland TS115A, fitted with an MX front loader and showing 5,065 hours, sold for €22,800 plus VAT.

Over the course of the auction proceedings, a total of 1,260 registered bidders tuned in as a total 695 lots went under the hammer.

This immaculate 1979 Ford 7600 sold for €21,500.

This tidy Massey Ferguson 365 sold for €18,000.

This Smyth Supercube 20ft silage trailer sold for €18,000 plus VAT.

This Hakki Pilkie CS900 firewood processor sold at €14,500.

Lots were made up of a good mix of tractors and all types of farm machinery and plant equipment. The sale finished up with an 88% clearance rate, including lots in the timed online auction.

Ciarán Hennessy described the sale as solid, particularly for cleaner, well-minded equipment. While €22,800 plus VAT was paid for a clean 2004 New Holland TS115A fitted with an MX front loader, two other well-minded New Hollands failed to sell on the day.

This 2022 Krone EasyCut R320 side mounted plain mower sold for €12,000.

This 2001 JCB 25D Teletruck sold at €11,750.

This 2010 Bomford Hawk 6.5m hedge cutter sold for €10,400.

Following the highest price of the day, an immaculate 1979 Ford 7600 sold for €21,500, followed by €18,000 which was paid for a tidy Massey Ferguson 365. Moving away from tractors, a 2020 Smyth Supercube 20ft silage trailer sold for €18,000 plus VAT, a 2016 Nissan Navara pickup sold at €16,000 and a Eurospec low loader sold at €15,000.

A Hakki Pilkie CS900 firewood processor sold at €14,500, a 2022 Krone EasyCut R320 side-mounted plain mower sold for €12,000, a 2001 JCB 25D Teletruck sold at €11,750, a 2010 Bomford Hawk 6.5m hedge cutter sold for €10,400, a McHale F5500 baler at €10,000 plus VAT, a Belmac 2700 gallon slurry tanker sold at €9,100 plus VAT, a JPM 11t tipping trailer sold at €8,400 plus VAT, a Kuhn 3m trailed disc harrow sold at €7,500, a 14ft Ifor Williams livestock trailer sold at €5,700 and a Belmac grass grazer sold at €5,000.

All lots had no VAT unless stated “plus VAT”. Commission was charged at 5%, subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy Auctioneers’ next online machinery auction will take place on Saturday 21 September.

This Belmac 2700 gallon slurry tanker sold at €9,100 plus VAT.

This JPM 11t tipping trailer sold at €8,400 plus VAT.