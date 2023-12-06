This 2014 Massey Ferguson 7618 Dyna-6 with 8,193 hours sold at £26,200 (€30,540) plus VAT and commission.

This 2022 Massey Ferguson 6715S Dyna-6 with 2,357 hours topped the sale at £68,000 (€79,265) plus VAT and commission.

Mid Ulster Auctions recently hosted a timed online auction on behalf of Fermanagh-based agricultural contractor JP Agri, following an ongoing business restructure.

The timed online auction closed on Tuesday 21 November, where over 57 lots had been presented for sale.

The fleet consisted of six modern Massey Ferguson tractors, two John Deere forage harvesters, a Krone Big M 400, two JCB wheel loaders and a range of slurry tankers, trailers and other grass and slurry related implements.

However, it is believed that neither the forager, Big M 400 nor the JCB 435S wheeled loader were sold on the day.

We kept a close eye at the auction as each lot came to a close in one-minute intervals, taking note of the highlight sale prices.

All prices quoted were subject to VAT and commission, which was due to be charged at 15% on lots up to £3,000, 10% on lots between £3,001 and £5,000 and 5% on all prices in excess of £5,001.

All commission prices were also subject to VAT. For conversion purposes, the current exchange rate of £1=€1.17 was used.

This 2016 Massey Ferguson 7726 Dyna-6 with 5,206 hours sold at £54,500 (€52,946) plus VAT and commission.

This 2019 Massey Ferguson 7626 Dyna-6 with 9,750 hours sold at £27,600 (€32,172) plus VAT and commission.

This 2014 Massey Ferguson 7618 Dyna-6 with 8,872 hours sold at £26,200 (€30,540) plus VAT and commission.

This 2014 Massey Ferguson 7618 Dyna-6 with 8,193 hours sold at £26,200 (€30,540) plus VAT and commission.

This 2014 Massey Ferguson 7624 Dyna-VT with 9,744 hours sold at £24,600 (€28,675) plus VAT and commission.

This 2023 Redrock 4,000 gallon tandem-axle tanker sold at £36,200 (€42,197).

This 2019 Slurrykat 4,000 gallon tandem-axle tanker sold at £28,600 (€33,338).

This 2019 Slurrykat 3,000 gallon tandem-axle slurry tanker sold at £23,000 (€26,810) plus VAT and commission.

This 2022 Slurryquip 12m umbilical dribble bar sold at £19,500 (€22,730) plus VAT and commission.

This 2020 Agquip umbilical dribble bar sold at £12,100 (€14,104) plus VAT and commission.

This unused 2022 Bauer SX1000 umbilical pump sold at £9,100 (€10,608) plus VAT and commission.

This 2019 Bauer SX1000 sold at £4,200 (€4,895) plus VAT and commission.

These Pottinger Novacat A10 rear combination mowers and groupers sold at £32,200 (€37,534) plus VAT and commission.

This Pottinger Novacat 301 Alpha front mower sold at £9,850 (€11,482) plus VAT and commission.

This 2007 JCB 414S loader with 7,947 engine hours sold at £27,400 (€31,939) plus VAT and commission.

This Pottinger HIT 800NZ six-rotor tedder sold at £3,200 (€3,730) plus VAT and commission.

Two 2022 18ft P Donnelly silage trailers sold at £11,000 (€12,822) each plus VAT and commission.

This 2019 14ft JCB folding silage fork sold at £5,300 (€6,178) plus VAT and commission.

This 16ft P Donnelly silage trailer sold at £7,200 (€8,392)