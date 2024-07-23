This 2008 Valtra T171 was the highest-priced lot, selling for €25,000 plus VAT and commission.

A 2008 Valtra T171 was the highest-priced lot at last week’s machinery auction in Carlow, selling for €25,000. The auction was carried out by Michael Doyle Auctioneers. Held online, it consisted of 108 lots from local farmers.

Some high-priced lots at the sale included €19,500 (no VAT) for a 2016 Bobcat 2.7t mini digger, €18,000 for a 2022 Broughan 16t dump trailer, €7,550 (no VAT) for a 2022 Krone four-rotor tedder and €7,400 (no VAT) for a tidy 28ft double-axle bale trailer.

Other notable prices included €5,900 for a 32ft double-axle bale trailer (no VAT), €5,500 for a 2022 14ft Tuffmac livestock trailer, €5,100 (no VAT) for a 16t rated 22ft low-loader and €5,050 for a John Deere 850 Gator.

A Kongskilde rake made €4,700, a six-metre Rau Kverneland sold for €4,600 (no VAT), followed by a stationary McHale 991LBER wrapper securing €4,500 (no VAT), a Ford 4000 selling for €4,400 (no VAT), while a 14ft x 7ft trailer made €4,000 (no VAT).

Unless stated otherwise, prices were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold below €1,000 and 5% for items sold above €1,000.

This 2016 Bobcat 2.7t mini digger sold for €19,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2022 Broughan 16t dump trailer sold for €18,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2022 Krone four-rotor tedder made €7,550.

This tidy 28ft double-axle bale trailer sold for €7,400.

This 32ft double-axle bale trailer sold for €5,900.

This John Deere 850 Gator sold for €5,050 plus VAT and commission.

This 2022 14ft Tuffmac livestock trailer sold for €5,500.

This 6m Rau Kverneland sold for €4,600.

This stationary McHale 991LBER wrapper secured €4,500.

This 16t rated 22ft low loader sold for €5,100 (no VAT).