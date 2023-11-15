With a requirement of 25hp/m, it features row-spacing options of 22cm or 25cm.

In business for just four years, Horizon is an English manufacturer of no-till direct drills.

Previously building only large trailed drills, the firm wanted to offer a lighter weight solution that would have a wider appeal to smaller farmers.

At Agritechnica, the firm debuted its M:DSX, which is a mounted no-till seed drill that works in conjunction with the firm’s FT2200 front-hopper, or through an existing front-hopper.

It has been designed to offer the same benefits as its larger trailed unit, in a lighter and more compact platform.

The new mounted M:DSX uses the same seeding coulter as the trailed unit. The discs run at 10 degrees undercut and seven degrees front-to-back angle.

Options

With a requirement of 25hp/m, it features row-spacing options of 22cm or 25cm. When working in conjunction with the Horizon FT2200 hopper, it can sow different products either together or in alternate rows.

It can come with one or two distribution heads, optional pneumatic row cleaners, an optional 400l mini-hopper, and an optional tractor weight transfer system.

Available in 4m, 4.8m, 5m and 6m, pricing starts at €40,000 plus VAT, with the drill notching the price up by a further €22,000 plus VAT.

