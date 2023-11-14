With 2,811 exhibitors from 52 countries, the week long event is regarded as the flagship agricultural machinery show in the world.

Automation, mechanical weeders and the electrification have without doubt been the main themes and trends at this year's event.

After being notably absent for the past four years, Agritechnica finally returned this week. With 2,811 exhibitors from 52 countries, the week-long event is regarded as the flagship agricultural machinery show in the world.

This year’s exhibition included a strong Irish representation, with 15 manufacturers showing their latest wares.

In 2019, the event attracted over 450,000 visitors, with over 130,000 attending from more than 144 countries.

Given the four-year absence, this year’s attendance figures are expected to exceed those witnessed in 2019.

Machinery trends

Automation, mechanical weeders and the electrification have without a doubt been the main themes and trends at this year’s event.

The majority of well-known, established manufacturers of tillage equipment have either developed their own mechanical hoes or bought up smaller specialised companies with such expertise.

In a similar bid, we see many established loader manufacturers have developed and brought fully electric loaders to the market, albeit the majority at the smaller end of the scale.

All mainstream manufacturers and many start-ups are continuing to look at automation, with many concepts on show throughout the 22 halls.