Argo Tractors Ireland is set to make a return to the FTMTA Machinery Show with a selection of tractors from its Landini and McCormick brands.

On the blue side of the shop, will be a 5-120 Dynamic, 6-135H and larger frame 7-180 Robo-Six model. Present on the Irish market since last year, the 6-135H is the flagship tractor from the two model 6H range. It is equipped with a four-cylinder 3.6l FPT engine which produces 127hp.

The transmission features 36 forward speeds across three ranges, or 48 speeds when fitted with the creeper option.

It is equipped with a 110l/min hydraulic system with a further 38.5l/min available for the steering to improve performance during loader work. Rear lift capacity sits at 6,000kg.

The 6-135H made its Irish debut at last years FTMTA machinery show held outdoors in July.

Landini will also display its flagship 5-120 model from the 5 Series tractor lineup.

The 5-120 features the same F36 3.6l FPT engine as the 6H but instead peaks at 114hp.

The tractor is fitted with Argo’s own four-speed powershift transmission which offers a total 12 forward and 12 reverse speeds. Moving to hydraulics, it offers a flowrate of 82l/min and up to six spool valves.

The larger 7-180 Robo-Six model set to be displayed churns out a maximum 177hp from its 6.7l six-cylinder FPT engine.

The Robo-Six transmission features six powershift speeds and five robotised ranges resulting in 30 forward speeds and 15 reverse speeds. The standard Closed Centre Load Sensing (CCLS) hydraulic pump turns out 123l/min with the option of 160l/min available.

McCormick

From the McCormick brand, Argo will present its X5.120 Premium model which shares identical technical specification with the Landini 5-120. Featuring the brand’s latest cab design, the X6.415 P6-Drive tractor will be on show. It produces a maximum 155hp from its four-cylinder 4.5l FPT engine. The engine is married up with the 50km/h P6-Drive powershift transmission with six powershifts and four ranges. Inside the high vision cab is the SmartPilot Plus joystick which is integrated within the multi-function armrest.

The McCormick X7.624VT Premium features the new Clever Cab.

Rear lift capacity is 7,200kg while hydraulic capacity from the CCLS pump is 114l/min for hitch and spools.

The X7.624VT Premium will also be present. Offering a maximum 240hp and a ZF CVT four-stage 50km/h transmission.

One of the main standout features is the new Clever Cab which includes a multi-function armrest and 12in DSM monitor.

A 12in digital cluster replaces the traditional dashboard. At the rear of the tractor, the hitch can handle 9,300kg while the CCLS can produce a flow of 160l/min.