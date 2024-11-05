The latest Cri-Man 100KK chopper pump will feature on the Benn Agri stand.

Benn Agri, the main supplier of Cri-Man slurry equipment for the Republic of Ireland, will showcase the latest range of umbilical pumps and slurry separators on its stand at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show next week.

The latest Cri-Man 100KK umbilical slurry pump will be on display. The Italian pump manufacturer has over 20 years’ experience, offering solutions for domestic/industrial and waste water treatment plants, as well as centrifugal slurry pumps for agriculture.

Benn-Agri will also showcase both single- and three-phase slurry separators.

The Tipperary dealer has taken on the distribution of the Mandals range of umbilical slurry hose, which will also be on display.