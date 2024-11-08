The Lowlander 105 TVA and Farmstar 60 TVA will feature on the stand.

Having updated its dealer network within the past 18 months, GT Bunning and Sons will exhibit at the FTMTA machinery show, showing its commitment to the Irish market.

Supported by its Irish dealer network, Bunning will show a number of rear-discharge spreader models, suited to both farmer and contractor customers. Catering for the latter, it will have its Farmstar 60 TVA (twin vertical auger) model.

Offering a carrying capacity of 6t and heaped cubic capacity of up to 7.2m3, the machine offers compact dimensions measuring 6.1m long, with a body width of 1.5m. The rear 695mm twin vertical augers features 10mm thick boron steel auger flights and three fixed-position boron steel bottom blades per auger. The one-piece auger gearbox is protected via a shearbolt.

Other features include full width floor slats and 16mm grade 80 heavy-duty chains. The floor drive gearbox is hydraulically driven and has a reverse feature for foreign object removal.

Also present on the stand will be the Lowlander 105 TVA model, with a rated carrying capacity of 126t, or a cubic carrying capacity up to 17.5m3.

Lowlander models can also be fitted with the firm’s widebody augers (865mm) for increased output and spread width. Optional large-diameter bottom blades increase accuracy of fine products at low application rates, which is further enhanced by the addition of a simple canopy. All Bunning spreaders are available with an application rate controller and weigh cells, through Isobus or various Topcon screens. A whole host of other optional equipment is offered across the range, including various extension types, electric floor speed control, slurry door height indicator, air brakes and steel mudguards, etc.

All spreaders are offered with three years warranty as standard.

The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.