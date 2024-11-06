Ideally suited to the livestock farmer, the new Farmall C will make its first Irish appearance at the event.

Making its first appearance on Irish turf and central on the Case IH stand will be the updated Farmall C model. At the other end of the scale, the brand will also display its Puma 260 CVXDrive model.

The new fresh-faced Farmall C range spans from the 90C to the 120C, offering a higher level of operator comfort and performance, not to mention the addition of precision technologies for the first time. The 24 speed ActiveDrive 2 (Hi-Lo) transmission now features an integrated ActiveClutch brake-to-neutral function. Meanwhile, the hydraulic pump has been increased to churn out 82l/min equating to faster loader cycles.

Visibility has been improved for the operator thanks to the relocated exhaust and an improved LED light package. Aside from modernised digital instrumentation, telematics is optionally offered ex-factory in both standard and advanced packages. Hydraulic auto guidance is also optionally available, powered via the Pro 1200 monitor and VectorPro receiver. Headland management functions have also been added. Lift capacity and fuel tank capacity have been increased to 4,700kg and 130l, while larger R38 tyres are now an option.

Most distinctly, new Farmall C tractors benefit from the current generation Case IH styling architecture.

Puma 260

The long wheelbase Puma 260 CVXDrive model will be sure to attract attention. Launched back in 2022, the Puma 260 CVXDrive was added to the Puma range for those in search of more horsepower without jumping to the larger Optum or Magnum series.

Power is sourced from the familiar FPT six-cylinder engine rated at 260hp with a maximum, unboosted output of 280hp. With engine power management, this figure climbs to 302hp for PTO, hydraulic and transport applications. The wheel base dimensions remain the same as smaller LWB models, however front and rear axles have been upgraded and accommodate the fitment of larger tyres.