Although a relatively new name in Ireland, CF Moto has hit the Irish market head on and has become a popular choice for many Irish farmers. Through its distribution company, CF Moto Ireland, it will showcase its latest generation of CForce ATVs and UForce UTVs from the Chinese manufacturer at the FTMTA show. CF Moto Ireland is a subsidiary of the UK based company Quadzilla Ltd.

Some of its models best suited within the typical Irish farm environment include the CForce 450, CForce 520 and CForce 625 ATV models. Meanwhile, the UForce 600, UForce 1000 and UForce 1000 XL are its contenders in the UTV product division.

The latest edition CForce 520 features a 495cc single-cylinder engine producing a total 34hp. This power unit is coupled with a belt driven CVTech transmission. It features front and rear double A-arm independent front and rear suspension. The chassis is 10% lighter and 30% stronger than the previous model. Front and rear rack capacities are 30kg and 60kg respectively while the maximum rated towing capacity is 802kg.

“We at CF Moto are looking forward to exhibiting our range of quads and side-by-sides at FTMTA show for the first time. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our network of Irish dealers to come together on the stand and meet old and new customers face-to-face. We look forward to showcasing our products for visitors to see and feel the quality of our machines for themselves,” outlined Harry Hinkley.